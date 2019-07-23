Alternative Kilkenny Arts Table Quiz

On Monday, July 29 the team of AKA invite you to Ryan’s Bar to test your general knowledge with a table quiz to help raise vital funds for AKA 2019.

Now in its fifth year, AKA brings you yet another robust programme of events taking place across the city and county from the 8th to 18th of August. With just over seventy events in our 2019 programme, there truly is something for everyone.

This year’s programme has a wide-ranging visual arts strand, with exhibitions in every corner of the county. AKA are proud to present an expansive theatre, literature and spoken word programme that brings new Kilkenny companies together with local household names to give you ten days of great performances to enjoy. Our music strand will keep you dancing for the entire festival, and if a workshop is your thing, then we’ve got a few gems to offer you.

To make this platform for showcasing local arts possible, the AKA team are in need of your help. To keep the festival a low cost activity for artists and audiences alike, the team is fundraising to help them gain the funds AKA needs to keep the free model now and into the bright future of AKA! “We are so happy with this year’s programme, but it is no secret that the arts consistently struggles to make funds. This year we are running a GoFundMe, selling ads in the programme, and also a table quiz to help us ensure the vision of the festival. We hope we don’t have to make a habit of this, but we feel that sometimes, it’s okay to ask for a little help. The support we have been shown so far is outstanding. Our voluntary team are extremely grateful for the generosity we have been given by the people of Kilkenny, and the fact that they acknowledge our hard work.” says Niamh Moroney, one of the founders of AKA.

With an array of wonderful prizes to be won in the cosy setting of Ryan’s Bar, the AKA Team promise you a night of great entertainment at their general knowledge quiz on July 29th at 8pm. Tables of four for €20. You can also donate to the festival via their GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/manage/alternative-kilkenny-arts-festival-2019