Kilkenny's new bus service could be operating by Christmas

Kilkenny City’s new bus service could be picking up and dropping off passengers in time to do the Christmas shopping.

At a recent council meeting, senior engineer Simon Walton said a lot of the infrastructural works have been carried out, and will continue over the next two to three months. Works will focus on the Waterford Road, Upper Patrick Street, Ormonde Road, College Road, Old Callan Road, Gaol Road, Dominic Street, Dean Street, Sycamores, and St Luke's Hospital.

The NTA has also completed the final stage of procurement for appointing an operator for the service.

“Allowing for infrastructural works, it is now looking increasingly likely that the bus service will be up and running this side of Christmas,” said Mr Walton.