Kilkenny nominations for national bar of the year awards

Rive Gauche restaurant and Left Bank on the Parade, Kilkenny have both reached the final stage of the Bar of the Year Awards 2019.

Left bank has been nominated for City Bar of the Year, Gastro Bar of the Year and Best Designed Bar / Best Inside Space, and Rive Gauche for Restaurant Bar of the Year.

"We are thrilled to be nominated in four important categories in these prestigious awards," Gerry Byrne, Rive Gauche and Left Bank Proprietor said.

"It is testimony to our faithful customers and to the hard-working and friendly staff. Now Kilkenny and beyond get a chance to vote for their favourite bar and restaurant in the People’s Choice Awards," he added.

Now in their 15th year, the Bar of the Year Awards celebrate all that is great about Irish pubs, clubs and bars and showcase the high standards of the Licensed Trade across the country.

From cocktail bar of the year sponsored by Luxardo to staff personality of the year sponsored by Paddy Irish Whiskey, the awards cover all aspects of the bar industry.

All of our outstanding winners will be revealed at a gala awards ceremony on Monday, 19th August in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, hosted by Newstalk’s Tom Dunne.

Commenting on the finalists, Katherine O’ Riordan, Event Director said “With locally produced spirits and craft beers continuing to thrive, it’s great to see so many bars being equally creative and innovative with the service they provide. These awards give us the chance to acknowledge the unique bars at the heart of cities and towns across Ireland. We look forward to showing them a great night out for a change.”