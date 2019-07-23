Boost as agreement signed on flood relief scheme for Graignamanagh

Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils have signed an agreement in order to facilitate the design and construction of the Flood Relief Scheme for Graignamangh/ Tinnahinch.

The Section 85 agreement means Kilkenny County Council will be the lead authority in the roll out of the programme. In May 2018, funding of over €9 million for the scheme was approved. The proposed flood relief scheme includes the Duiske River, but also encompasses both sides of the River Barrow in Kilkenny and Carlow functional areas.

At the July meeting of Kilkenny County Council, director of services Tim Butler said the council has appointed two of its engineering staff — Joe Scully and Eimear Slattery — to progress the schemes.



THRILLED

Local Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has welcomed the Section 85 Agreement and says the two council staff will be working very closely with the design team and the local community in the coming weeks.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be at this stage now,” said Cllr Cleere.

“This flood relief scheme has been spoken about for a long time and its great to now have the finance and personnel in place to roll out this scheme which will be of huge benefit to local businesses, residents and the community at large.”