KBC Business appoint Banking Area Manager for Kilkenny and South Leinster

Glenda Wilson has been appointed Area Manager, Business Banking for South Leinster at KBC Bank Ireland. She brings with her over 15 years’ experience in banking and finance having held various senior business management roles. Prior to joining KBC, Glenda was Head of Business Development at PWC and previous to this was Area manager for Bank of Ireland life. She also holds a QFA from the Institute of Bankers.

Glenda is excited to join KBC’s business banking team as it continues to grow and will lead out KBC’s professional banking proposition and team across South Leinster.

Earlier this year, KBC extended its business banking offering which provides specialised support and a suite of products for businesses including business current accounts, business loans, business deposits, professional fee finance, tax loans and business credit cards. The result is a full-service business banking offering for every customer, with a dedicated KBC business partner specialising in the professional sectors, a business support team, tailored products and digital banking platform. KBC’s Area Managers specialise in supporting professionals across a range of sectors including financial, legal, medical, pharmacy & property.