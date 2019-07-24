Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh to host GAA Legends Tour at Croke Park Saturday

Widely regarded as one of the finest defenders to ever play the game, Kilkenny’s Tommy Walsh will re-live some of his greatest moments at GAA headquarters when he plays host to a Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour at Croke Park on Saturday, July 27th at 11am. On the same day that Kilkenny will face Limerick in the All-Ireland Semi Final, Tommy will look back on his outstanding career in the black and amber and give his thoughts on how the Cats will fare against the All-Ireland champions later that day.

During his thirteen-year career at senior inter-county level, the Tullaroan clubman was part of an illustrious Kilkenny team who, under Brian Cody, became the dominant force in hurling. Alongside many other all-time greats Tommy won nine All-Ireland senior medals and showed his versatility during that time lining out in defence, midfield and in the forwards, although it is as a marauding wing-back that he is best known.

Tommy won ten Leinster titles as well as picking up seven league medals. He also won multiple individual honours in his playing career, including nine consecutive All-Stars from 2003.

Speaking ahead of his Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Tommy Walsh said; “I was lucky enough to enjoy a lot of special moments at Croke Park throughout my career and I always felt honoured to wear the Kilkenny jersey at the home of the GAA. I look forward to meeting friends and fans and hopefully I’ll be able to give them a bit of an insight into what it’s like to be part of a massive game at Croke Park”.

All Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tours include a trip to the GAA Museum, which is home to many exclusive exhibitions, including the official GAA Hall of Fame. For bookings and ticket information visit www.crokepark.ie/legends.

