'Profoundly grateful': Kilkenny generosity ensures John Needs Pembro ahead of fundraising goal

Local campaign group John Needs Pembro has thanked the public for their generosity, having incredibly achieved more than 80% of its fundraising target.

The John Needs Pembro was formed last November to help Pococke man John Holmes, who has a rare form of cancer, pay for 30 infusions of Pembrolizumab,. The cost of each infusion is €5,111.50, bringing the total to over €150,000, which includes 23% VAT.

The campaign group issued a 'thank you' letter this afternoon,

"Eight months into our campaign, we are profoundly grateful to report that we are further ahead of our fundraising goals than we ever thought possible," says the committee.

"As of Tuesday, July 23 we have raised almost €125,000. The John Needs Pembro Committee is now taking a pre-planned break from all events. We will be back with further updates and new events in September.

"We would like to put on record our deep gratitude to everyone who has hosted a fundraiser (too numerous to itemise); to the local businesses who have donated money and spot prizes, and to the local media for embrcing and publicising John's story.

"We are especially grateful to all the wonderful people of Kilkenny, Wexford and beyond for their open-hearted generosity and moral support. The solidarity and affection shown truly means the world to John, Edel his family and everyone involved in the committee.

Thank you all,

John Needs Pembro Committee.