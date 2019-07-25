Taoiseach to visit Kilkenny next week for Brewhouse refurbishment launch

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be in Kilkenny next week to attend the launch of the Brewhouse refurbishment project on the Abbey Quarter.

The event will take place on Thursday morning, hosted by Kilkenny County Council. Taoiseach Varadkar will be joined by the Minister for Housing and Local Government Eoghan Murphy.

Mythen Construction are starting work to bring the Brewhouse back into use. The contract also provides for the upgrade to public realm along Horse Barrack Lane and the creation of Brewhouse Square to the rear of the Brewhouse building.

It's hoped that the building will be ready for fit-out by summer next year.