Castlecomer is the place to be this August Bank Holiday weekend

Now an annual highlight in the South-east, the critically acclaimed Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival returns with its greatest ever line-up on August 3 and 4.

The organisers of the Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival have brought together a selection of Ireland’s top live acts for what promises to be a phenomenal night. With a superb and scenic location just outside Castlecomer town, shuttle buses will be available from the town square to ferry festivalgoers to the venue.

This year, the event spreads to a two-night show. The second night, (Sunday, August 4) takes place in the newly refurbished Avalon House Hotel.

Don’t be disappointed in Castlecomer as admission is by ticket only. Weekend Tickets €40 and Saturday Tickets cost €30 and are available from Ticketmaster, Rollercoaster Records, Golden Discs in Kilkenny and local outlets.

With several hours of outstanding music for only €40, Erin’s Own GAA Club look forward to welcoming you on the night. Visit www.kilkennymusicfest.com for more information and make the Kilkenny Outdoor Festival the highlight of your summer.