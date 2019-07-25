Castlecomer is the place to be this August Bank Holiday weekend
Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival returns with its greatest ever line-up on August 3 and 4
Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival
Now an annual highlight in the South-east, the critically acclaimed Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival returns with its greatest ever line-up on August 3 and 4.
The organisers of the Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival have brought together a selection of Ireland’s top live acts for what promises to be a phenomenal night. With a superb and scenic location just outside Castlecomer town, shuttle buses will be available from the town square to ferry festivalgoers to the venue.
This year, the event spreads to a two-night show. The second night, (Sunday, August 4) takes place in the newly refurbished Avalon House Hotel.
Don’t be disappointed in Castlecomer as admission is by ticket only. Weekend Tickets €40 and Saturday Tickets cost €30 and are available from Ticketmaster, Rollercoaster Records, Golden Discs in Kilkenny and local outlets.
With several hours of outstanding music for only €40, Erin’s Own GAA Club look forward to welcoming you on the night. Visit www.kilkennymusicfest.com for more information and make the Kilkenny Outdoor Festival the highlight of your summer.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on