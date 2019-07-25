Your Kilkenny guide to what's on this week, July 25 - 31, 2019

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Se7en Inch Collective birthday party, Brewery Corner, 7pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Cult Theatre Company: No Exit, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €12/10.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Radio Star and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Ladies Day, Gowran Park, 12noon.

Mad Hatter Tea Party, Market Cross Shopping Centre, noon.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Film: Amélie, Kilkenny Castle, 7.15pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

DJs, Left Bank, 8pm.

Cult Theatre Company: No Exit, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €12/10.

Wild Atlantic Cabaret, Fennelly’s, Callan, 8pm, €15.

Joe Butler, Home Rule Club.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Mojo’d Blues Band, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm.

Riff Shop and LB2, Left Bank, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub.

Sunday

Music in the Gardens: St Patrick’s Brass and Reed Band, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm.

Elvis Roots Festival, Hacketstown, 12.30pm.

Storytelling and Songs, Hole in the Wall, 5pm, €5.

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

MONDAY

Storytelling and Songs, Hole in the Wall, 5pm, €5.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Storytelling Circle, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8pm.

AKA Table Quiz, Ryan’s Bar, 8pm, €20 (team of four).

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9pm.



TUESDAY

Keeping it Delightful Coffee Morning, Kilmoganny Community Hall, 10:30am.

Storytelling & Songs, Hole in the Wall, 5pm, €5.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 6pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm.

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan's Bar.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

ANY DAY

Exhibition: Deenview Project, Creamery House, Castlecomer, to Thursday, viewing by appointment 12-4pm.

Exhibition: relief by Adam Fearon, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, until Saturday.

Exhibition: Underneath The Surface by Michelle Mulhall, Watergate Theatre, until July 31.

Kilkenny's cinemas have a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day.

See our entertainment ads pages for full details.