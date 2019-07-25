St Kieran's College Quad in Kilkenny outdoor setting for Shakespeare comedy classic

Rough Magic and Kilkenny Arts Festival bring a brand new staging to life of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy drama, Much Ado About Nothing,this August. An hilarious comedy of gleaming wit and linguistic fervor that gleefully undermines the seriousness of romance, this brand new production, created for Kilkenny Arts Festival, is destined to become the talk of the city this summer.

After last year’s award-winning production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the Castle Yard, Kilkenny, Rough Magic returns with a vivid contemporary staging of Shakespeare's celebrated romantic comedy. Created by the company’s superb design team for the Castle Yard, the production is set on the deck of a deluxe mobile home, where a group of friends gather for a week-long party full of cocktail-infused debauchery, bad dancing and questionable gender politics.

As the celebrations continue in the play, two couples emerge. Claudio and Hero fall deeply and madly in love, while Benedick and Beatrice resume their altogether more quarrelsome romance. Much Ado About Nothingcharts the course of these two star-crossed courtships as malicious rumour and pointed lies threaten to tear them both apart- Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing asks, can we ever truly know the people we love? - in this absurd, exuberant, and vibrantly funny piece of theatre.

This festive play about deception and excess is newly adapted by Rough Magic’s Associate Director Ronan Phelan and is guaranteed to get people talking as Phelan reworks the play like never before seen on stage.

Olga Barry, Director, Kilkenny Arts Festival commenting on the partnership with Rough Magic: “We're delighted to welcome our award-winning partners, Rough Magic Theatre Company, back to Kilkenny this summer to bring two new, exciting and very different productions to our city. Rough Magic are all that we could wish for in creative partners and we're thrilled to deepen this relationship with two shows, directed by their Artistic Director, Lynne Parker and Associate Director, Ronan Phelan. This company makes brave work and we're honoured to build this relationship further this year and we're particularly delighted to open an exciting new festival location for our audiences at the Quad at St. Kieran's College.”