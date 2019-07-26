FREE - Kilkenny Castle showing Amélie tomorrow night

Tomorrow night (Saturday) the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Creative Europe are screening the classic 2001 French film Amélie in the wonderful surroundings of Kilkenny Castle.

The screening is one of just 13 screenings taking place in cities across Europe as part of ‘A Season of Classic Films’, a Creative Europe initiative to highlight Europe's rich and diverse cultural heritage. Some other iconic venues hosting the screenings across Europe include Aristotelous Square in Thessaloniki, Greece and the Piazza Maggiore in Bologna, Italy. ‘A Season of Classic Films’ is a follow-up on the 2018 European Year of Cultural Heritage.



The OPW is working with Creative Europe to bring this free outdoor screening to the people of Kilkenny as one of many events to celebrate 50 years of Kilkenny Castle in the care of the OPW.



Speaking in advance of the event Rosemary Collier, Director of National Historic Properties with the OPW said “The screening of Amélie at Kilkenny Castle promises to be a very special event, taking place in the magnificent grounds of Kilkenny Castle. European support for cultural heritage aims to underline the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Europe, fostering stronger European communities around culture, film and heritage. We are very proud to be part of this prestigious initiative on this, the 50th year of the Castle being in the care of the OPW. Kilkenny Castle has long been woven into the cultural fabric of the city and on this very special year the OPW has a cultural events calendar that offers something for everyone.”



The screening will take place in the outdoor courtyard of the iconic Kilkenny Castle. Beginning at 7.15pm with a welcome reception in advance of the screening, the audience will then be treated to a viewing of the Oscar nominated short animated film Late Afternoon from Kilkenny’s finest Cartoon Saloon. Directed by Louise Bagnall, this beautiful film introduces us to Emily, an elderly woman (voiced by Fionnuala Flanagan) coping with dementia as she relives her memories of the past. Following this the French romantic light-hearted comedy Amélie will be shown. Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, this 2001 quirky and enchanting film, features Audrey Tatou as a waitress in a Montmartre café who through her unique fantastical mind, decides to help those around her and discovers love along the way.



This special event is open to the public, but places are limited. Booking is essential and tickets will be allocated on a first come first served basis. To book a place please contact Kilkenny Castle events at kilkennycastleevents@opw.ie.



This event is supported by Creative Europe Desk Ireland, the Irish information desk of the EU Commission funding programme for Creative and Culture Sectors. The Creative Europe Desk Ireland welcomes the screening of a beloved European film classic in a such a significant Ireland heritage site.