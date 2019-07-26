Here's what the weather will be like in Kilkenny this weekend

Kilkenny seems to be getting a good dose of sunny spells this afternoon, following the outbreaks of rain experienced yesterday.

On a positive note, the outlook for the weekend is good, according to Niall Dollard's Kilkenny Weather.

"Forecast for the weekend is good. Saturday should hold dry with some sunny spells," he says.

"Brighter on Sunday too but with the risk of one or two showers. Some rain is expected next weeks but amounts at the moment look small."

THE MATCH

According to Met Eireann's forecast, those attending Kilkenny's semi-final clash with Limerick in Croke Park on Saturday might be in luck. Conditions are expected to be partially cloudy with highest temperatures of 20 degrees in Dublin.

The same can't be said for those going up Sunday for the Tipperary-Wexford game. They are likely to face a spell of isolated showers.