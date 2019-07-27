Harp festival or Kilkenny

The Festival of Early Irish Harp will be held in Kilkenny city from August 14 to 2. Scoil na gCláirseach – highlights a unique aspect of Irish traditional music – the oldest part, lost to the living tradition 200 years ago – but which, through study of early music manuscripts, extant harps, and through working with traditional singers and pipers, can be presented in exciting concerts, talks and workshops.



The festival celebrates Ireland’s unique harp strung in brass wire. Played by the famous harper Turlough Carolan, among others, this harp is now being rediscovered and its beauty is attracting people to it from Ireland and from all around the world, many of whom meet in Kilkenny each August.



“This year we are very pleased to bring to our audiences concerts featuring world-renowned musicians and singers such as harpers Paul Dooley and Siobhán Armstrong, singer Róisín Elsafty, piper Ronan Browne, and fiddler Paddy Glackin, amongst others, in the wonderful ambience of Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum, a perfect venue for this music.” Says festival director Siobhán Armstrong. “And along with the concerts, we have a very interesting series of talks about the early Irish harp, its music and its traditions by experts in the field in the Museum.” she adds.



In addition to the events in the Museum, there are a number of workshops (including a Beginners’ Taster workshop) and an exhibition of harp makers open to the public in Coláiste Pobail Osraí over the festival. For those who are serious about learning to play the early Irish harp, there is also a full programme of all-day events.



Information and booking for concerts, talks & workshops: http://irishharp.org/festival/ programme/