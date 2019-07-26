Green light for new housing developments in Kilkenny and Graignamanagh

Local councillors have given the go-ahead to proceed with two new housing developments - one in the city, and the other in Graignamanagh.

At a special meeting of Kilkenny County Council this afternoon (Friday), Part 8s were approved for the development at Golf Links Road in Kilkenny, and at the former fire station in Graignamanagh. Engineer Eimear Cody reminded the high percentage of housing list applicants seeking one-bed and two-bed accommodation in both areas.

Proposing the development at Golf Links Road, Cllr Andrew McGuinness commended Ms Cody and her team, and said local residents were generally very happy that a disused site was being turned 'into something positive'. The project involves four one-bed single-storey units suitable for elderly or mobility-impaired people, and two two-bed townhouses.

Ms Cody noted that the public consultation evening had been well attended, but there had been no submissions made. The item was seconded by Cllr Malcolm Noonan, and agreed.

The Graignamanagh development involves demolishing the old fire station building, and creating two two-bed aparements. One observation was made during Part 8 regarding a boundary wall, but it has been agreed to iron this out at the design stage.

The item was proposed by Cllr Peter 'Chap' Cleere, who asked what the timeframe to completion might be. Ms Cody estimated this at roughly 18 months. The item was seconded by Cllr Deirdre Clune.