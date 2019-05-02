Old firestation to make way for new homes in Graignamanagh

Kilkenny County Council have announced plans to build two housing units in the town of Graignamanagh.

The development has been earmarked for the former fire station site.



At the recent meeting of the county council it was detailed that the current building will be knocked to make way for two one-bed apartments.



The council’s current housing list has 43 people who expressed a first preference to live in Graignamanagh and 70 further ‘all preferences.’

18 one-bed homes are required in the area.



Each of the apartments will have a garden and a parking space.



Director of Services, Mary Mulholland, pointed out that other housing schemes will also be coming on line in Graignamanagh in the future but this will fulfil a need for small units.



Mayor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere thanked the council’s team for their hard work on this project and getting it to this stage.



Cllr Melissa O’Neill welcomed the one-bed apartments, saying the need for one and two bed apartments is something the council talk about quite a lot.