Great adventure at the Wild Things Discovery Camp in Castlecomer

Freedom, fun, time to explore and plenty of adventure is what is promised at the “Wild Things Discovery Camp” at Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Along with doing adventure activities such as the tree top walk, climbing wall, boating, archery and high ropes, campers will also be immersed in learning about our forest environment. We will be using forest school principles to teach children about the flowers and fauna, and bush craft such as building a shelter and making a fire.

“Our facilitators are passionate about teaching children about engaging with the natural world. Our camps encourage children to learn about nature through exploration, learning valuable life skills along the way. Our camps offer a very different experience for children, by virtue of group size and the range of activities and adventure infrastructure we have on site” Kathy Purcell, Castlecomer Discovery Park

Running from August 12 to 16, the camp is a mixture of adventure activities, forest fun and learning. It is aimed at 7 – 12 years olds, with the day running from 10am to 3pm daily. The cost per child is €120.

Bookings can be made on line www.discoverypark.ie or by calling 056 4440707 or email info@discoverypark.ie