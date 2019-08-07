Grennan Mill Craft School hosts exhibition as part of Kilkenny Arts Festival 2019

Kilkenny Arts Festival is once again hosting a range of exhibitions in association with the Grennan Mill Craft School. These will take place from 10 am to 6 pm daily from Friday 9th August to Sunday 18th August. The display will he held at Island Mill, Thomastown, R95 NN8X.

The exhibition displays six artists each of whom is presenting exciting work in a variety of disciplines. First of all we have Máire Gartland and Marty Dawn showcasing their painting abilities. We also have Shem Caufield who will be presenting his drawings and photography. Then there are Fiona Clancy and Lorna Donlon who will be presenting textiles and collage & tapestry, respectively. Finally we have Heike Kahle and Klaus Hartmann who will be displaying their basket making skills and ceramics.

For further information contact info@grennanmillcraftschool.com.