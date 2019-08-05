Exotic wildlife photography to be featured in the Kilkenny Arts Festival

Hailing from Banglore, India Nicholas Kishander will be showcasing and selling his photography at St. Mary's Art & Craft Collective during Kilkenny Arts Festival.

He will also be available for a chat at the Nibble and Sip evening at the Presentation Primary School, Parnell St, Kilkenny. This evening starts at 5pm on August the 9th.

He recently moved to Laois with his wife and is keen to present his photographs to the Irish public. Nicholas has been a keen photographer his entire life and has had the privilege of capturing photographs of animals and birds all over the world.

More of his work can be found on www.instagram.com/nickot33n.