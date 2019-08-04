Kilkenny Property Watch: An elegant home in one of Kilkenny's most desirable residential areas

17 Glendine Court

Kilkenny

R95 PK2A

17 Glendine Court is a home of supreme distinction and is located in one of Kilkenny’s most desirable residential areas.

Built in 1982 and upgraded in 2018, this magnificent 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has a unique architectural design, with accommodation spanning over three floors. The property has many fine features including a basement that spans the entire ground floor. This property boasts abundance of light filled accommodation and is tastefully decorated and exceptionally presented throughout.

Externally, No. 17 Glendine Court features a balcony/patio area leading from the kitchen/dining area, depicting “sporting” views of the rolling fairways of Kilkenny Golf Club and the 18th Green in particular. The private rear garden is south east facing, beautifully landscaped with mature planting and a colourful array of perennials. The location is private and sought after because of the convenience of a large range of amenities which are within walking distance. This beautiful residence has enormous appeal, graced with elegant features and a truly welcoming feel.

The BER rating is D1 and the guide price is €680,000.

Viewing is a must, by appointment only with the Sole Agent, DNG Ella Dunphy: 086 7786000.