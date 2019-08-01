Let's get behind the Kilkenny teams - details of fundraising events announced

Following one of the most memorable hurling weekends in the famed Black and Amber history in Croke Park, Kilkenny GAA and the Supporters club have kickstarted their fundraising campaign to provide the very best for both the senior and minor teams as they prepare for their All-Ireland finals.

The stunning success of the county’s senior hurlers followed the minors, who also beat the Munster champions from Limerick. Now, with the under-20s just one game away from also reaching their All-Ireland final, it may be an absolutely hectic month in Kilkenny GAA as the preparations intensify.

Among the attractions coming up is the attendance of champion horse trainer Aidan O’Brien at the fundraising corporate dinner on August 8 - but first up is the fundraising GAA Golf Classic in Gowran Park on August 6. Entry fee for a team of three to Tuesday’s competition is €150. For timesheet details or sponsorship information contact Jim Freeman, tel 087-2551570; John Mackey, tel 087-6509203; Seamus Reade, tel 085-1389397 or Barrie Henriques, tel 086-8866471.

The fundraising corporate dinner will be held in Cillín Hill on August 8 with Aidan O’Brien as guest speaker. Tables of ten are available for €900, with single tickets are €90 each. Any officer of the County Board or the Supporters Club can be contacted regarding the fundraising dinner.

Another fundraising event is the Drive for Liam Quiz, which will be aired live on KCLR96FM on Tuesday, August 13. Clubs around the county will be organising venues, where a table of four is available for €20.