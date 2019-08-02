Professional services firm ifac opens shared services centre in Kilkenny as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar cuts the ribbon

The professional services firm for the Irish farming, food and agribusiness sector, ifac (www.ifac.ie), officially opened a new €2 million shared services centre in Danville Business Park in Kilkenny City.

The new shared services centre will provide employment for up to 50 people and will support ifac clients throughout the farming, food and agribusiness community with a range of services, from tax advisory, audit, corporate finance, financial and specialist advisory, to book keeping and payroll management.

The opening follows the recent announcement (December) that ifac is creating 200 new jobs across the country over the coming three years.

With over 40 years of experience, ifac understands the issues and challenges its clients encounter and it is dedicated to supporting them in the face of increasing economic uncertainty. The new shared services centre will help meet the increasing demand for ifac’s professional services. Ifac is committed to helping regional Ireland sustain its unique way of life and economic viability.

Commenting on the recent jobs’ announcement and the new ifac client shared services centre, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said “The creation of 200 new jobs across the country over the next three years is a milestone. This is good news for farming, for Kilkenny, and for Ireland. It equips ifac to handle the challenges in farming, food and agribusiness over the next 40 years. And it builds on the contribution ifac has made over the last 40 years advising in areas such as renewable energy, agri taxation and financial planning.

“Ifac plays an important role in driving growth in the agri-food sector by providing advice to farmers and agri-food clients. It’s an important part of Ireland’s agricultural success story, one where we have safe and fully traceable food, locally produced and globally recognised; jobs and wealth created for the economy and society, and revenues generated in parts of the country where few other industries can; and thousands of communities sustained all over Ireland.

“Today, Irish agriculture faces enormous challenges: Brexit, Climate Change, and the need to bring more economic opportunities to rural Ireland. But there are opportunities, particularly the new jobs that will be created in dealing with climate change. I firmly believe that by working together we can rise to all these challenges and we will.”

Ifac Chief Executive John Donoghue said: “For over 40 years we have been using the full depth and breadth of our financial expertise and sectoral experience to provide top quality, professional advice and support to clients in the farming, food and agribusiness sectors. Since our foundation ifac has been dedicated to helping our clients’ businesses to grow, so it’s a great day for all at ifac to see our own business flourish. We are delighted to officially open our new state-of-the-art facility in Kilkenny City and to be adding up to 50 new roles to our talented multi-disciplinary team. By meeting the growing demand for our services in the region we hope to make a significant contribution to the local economy.

“This is a major investment for ifac in the region, and in Ireland, and a real testament to the quality of the professional services we continue to provide our valued clients to help them to build profitable, sustainable businesses.”