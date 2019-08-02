New exhibition 3 Lives 3 deaths incredibly moving

The new exhibition at Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum was officially opened by Minister John Paul Phelan last week. 3 lives, 3 deaths, One life unlived is the poignant title for the exhibition as it showcases the three bodies found during excavations at the gates of the Museum in 2016.

The remains are those of a woman in her 40s, a teenage girl, a 12 year old child and an infant baby that lived in the city between 400 and 600 hundred years ago. It tells the fascinating story of what the daily lives of these women and children might have entailed; who they were and how they worked and lived in tough times.

The opening ceremony was simply extraordinary. Grace Fegan, Curator and Manager of the Medieval Mile Museum, told me “we had to be respectful with the ceremony and mindful to avoid any religious service. The bespoke choir Cantores Mortes et Vitae Tres, researched medieval music that the 3 lives might have been familiar with. We also had three actors representing the women.”

Grace added that it was really meaningful when the lights in the museum dimmed halfway through the speeches and the choir began singing. The three actors then proceeded to walk down through the museum and among the crowd to their final resting place.

Ciarán Conroy, CEO of the Civic Trust said “this exhibition is more than just some human remains. It’s about a human story. It tells us about the normal person on the streets of Kilkenny 400-600 years ago and the hard lives that they lived.”

John Paul Phelan, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government acknowledged the Church of Ireland community in Kilkenny and congratulated the exhibition designers Tandem Design.

Nora Twomey of Cartoon Saloon was invited to speak at the event. Everyone was so moved when she read a letter out loud. She had written the said letter to one of the ladies, asking her numerous questions about her life here in Kilkenny.

The remains of these three poorer ladies once ‘unseen classes’ will now be permanently housed in the Medieval Mile Museum alongside the tombs of the wealthier merchant classes.

Hero of the week

There’s no business, like show business! After hearing Sarah Brennan preform in the Set Theatre last week, I now know why she got the call, with half an hours’ notice to save Carlow’s “Sister Act” Show. The show was due to open at 7.30pm but unfortunately their “Mother Superior” ended up in hospital. So the show was stalled while Sarah came to the rescue. After receiving a phone call at 7.46pm, Sarah ran out the door and hit the road to Carlow. With a very quick costume change and someone handing her a mic, she went straight on stage to perform and to save the show.

Gorgeous Gowran

It was hot day at Gowran Park on Saturday for their annual Ladies Day and the style was hot too!

Best dressed contestants, who came in their hundreds, were whittled down to just five finalists. Louise Allen from Meath was the lucky winner on the day. Louise walked away with stunning prizes - A shopping experience courtesy of €1,000 from MacDonagh Junction and a 2 night stay in Lyrath Estate including an evening meal as well as spa treatments in their award winning Oasis Spa.

The other finalists were Sarah Cass, Tracey Millea, Lorna Doogue and Breda Quinn all of whom won a €100 Gift Card for MacDonagh Junction and a spa treatment in Lyrath Estate.

On the racing front, it was also the ladies stealing the show as the renowned Jessica Harrington saddled two runners and had two winners courtesy of Silence Please and Minnie Haha.

More on the racing front - The Galway Race Summer Festival is on this week and I’m off to The Galway Plate Day and Ladies Day. No doubt I’II meet some Kilkenny folk there!

An Evening with Miriam Donohoe- GOAL

Goresbridge girl Miriam Donohoe (also my sister-in-law!) spoke inspiringly to the Network Ireland Kilkenny members about her career as a journalist, a PR woman, a charity volunteer and now as Senior Communications Manager with humanitarian aid agency GOAL.

In a conversation with KCLR’s Eimear Ni Bhraonain, Miriam spoke about her time covering the war against terrorism in Pakistan and Afghanistan with the Irish Times. She told us about another chapter in her life when she spent 8 months volunteering for a hospice in Uganda in 2016 and how it has influenced her move to her current role in GOAL.

She told how her mother Kitty - who instilled in her a strong work ethic and a can do attitude. Miriam's message to the gathering was that everyone has their story and with determination and resilience we can all follow our dreams.

Alchemy delivered Sounds of Summer

“Alchemy – Sounds of Summer” brought the house down in their recent performance in the Set Theatre. The super talented vocal group were formed by one of Ireland’s top musical directors - Christine Scarry. Three well-known Kilkenny performers make up the group – Kevina Hayes, Nicola Brennan and Sarah Brennan. Joining them are three performers from Dublin – Claire Staunton, Maria Hallinan and Niamh Breen.

With a repertoire of classic pop and rock, easy listening, some Irish favourites and Christine accompanying them on piano – there was something for everyone really.

The group were delighted to announce on the night that they will be playing in Dublin’s Sugar Club on 9th December, where they will be launching their album. So watch this space!