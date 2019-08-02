Operation HomeSafe is a huge success in Kilkenny

Over two hundred homes in the Callan area were visited by gardaí yesterday evening as part of Operation HomeSafe.

Sergeant Ciaran Sheahan took charge of the initiative and introduced himself as the recently-appointed sergeant in the town.

While burglaries in Kilkenny Carlow Division in general are on a downward trend, including the Callan area, gardaí were visiting homes to give crime prevention advice.

“It was a resounding success, we had a great reaction from the local community and there were delighted to see gardaí out and about in their neighbourhood.”