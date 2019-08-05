Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, August 5, 2019

The late Noel Walsh

The death has occurred of Noel Walsh, Narabaun, Kilmacow, Kilkenny peacefully at his home on August 3 2019. Formally of Waterford City and County Council.

Beloved son of The Late Mary and William, much loved brother of his sisters, Miriam, Kathleen, Vera, Madie and Noeleen his brothers Michael and Robert. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law Sisters-in-law, nieces nephews, grand nieces and nephews, his many friends and collegues. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Saint Senans Church Kilmacow, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery

The late Alice Bolger

The death has occurred of Alice Bolger (Moylan), Norelands, Stoneyford, Kilkenny.



On August 2, peacefully, after a short illness and surrounded by her adoring family. Alice, beloved wife of the late Matt, wonderfully loving mother to Anne, Margaret, Kay, Alison and Peter. Deeply missed by her family, brother Jim, sons-in-law Cliff (Bond), David (Dunne) and Brian (McGrath), daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren James, Gillian, Kate and Matt, great grandson Fionn, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (R95 YE81) on Sunday (4th August) from 5 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. House private on Monday please.

The late Bridget Browne

The death has occurred of Bridget Browne (née Heffernan)Rathfarnham, Dublin / Castlecomer, Kilkenny.



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Kiltipper Woods Care Services Tallaght, beloved wife of the late Patrick, she will be sadly missed by her children PJ, Sylvester, Justin, Vivian, Stella, Pearse and Sylvia, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Gaye, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham on Friday the 2nd of August between 5 and 7pm. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday the 3rd of August in the Victorian Chapel Mount Jerome at 10.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.

The late Madge Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Madge Kavanagh Bowden's Court, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at Castlecomer District Hospital. Madge will be sadly missed by the Lawlor and Kavanagh families, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 5pm on Sunday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Sunday evening at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.