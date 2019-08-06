The Coalface Race returns to Castlecomer Discovery Park!

The Coalface Race 2019 was officially announced today, giving athletes notice to mark one of Ireland’s best adventure races into their calendars. Now in it’s third year, The Coalface race attracts racers from all over Ireland, keen to take on the rugged terrain of the old Castlecomer Coal Mines and the scenic cycle routes that make this race so unique.

This year the race organisers are delighted to partner with Laharts Skoda who have come on board as main sponsors. This support was very much welcomed as the race was in jeopardy of being cancelled due to rising insurance costs.

"The Coalface has established itself as a unique Adventure Race over the last two years. Competitors find that the setting and facilities of the Discovery Park are unparalleled. There is a choice of a 30k Challenge event and a 57k Sport. Despite the popularity of the race, large rises in insurance had threatened the future of this not for profit race in 2019. Our aim is to promote the great terrain, woodland trails and abandoned mine that make the run sections so tough yet fun! As for the cycling section they are now legendary with the hills of Muckalee and Coon testing the legs! Working with David Leonard of Laharts Skoda and Skoda Ireland has meant we can continue to build this race as one of the “must do” events on the adventure race calendar” commented Ger Griffin, Race Organiser.

The race will take place on Saturday 7 th September at Castlecomer Discovery Park and it is envisaged that the numbers will exceed last years which saw over 200 participants. As in previous years team entries are encouraged and can be a great way to motivate training. The staff at Laharts have entered two teams and are in training.

"The Coalface Race is one of Ireland’s best adventure races, and has a huge economic benefit both to Castlecomer and Kilkenny Tourism. Recent years have seen huge issues with rising insurance costs, putting not for profit events such as the Coalface in danger of being cancelled. If you see the Coalface Kodiaq promotional car around Co Kilkenny say hello to the team. It’s a fabulous vehicle and reflects Laharts commitment to local events.. Get running get cycling, get out and be active...The Coalface Race is calling...#poweredbyLaharts" said Kathy Purcell, Castlecomer Discovery Park.



This race is suitable for all levels and feedback last year was that the course was unique in its location and offered challenging routes especially around the “28 acres” area of ex open cast mining.

Sign up today for either The Sport which is 56K and the Challenge Course at 30K on www.coalfacerace.ie.



For more information, to book and for photos from last year go to www.coalfacerace.ie or follow our journey on facebook. For more information contact info@coalfacerace.ie.