MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre host the 36th Annual Exhibition of the Kilkenny Photography Society

The exhibition will be officially launched by Marion Acreman, Centre Manager of MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and current President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce on Friday the 9th of August 2019 at 7.00pm. Light refreshments will be served and the Annual Photographer Of The Year Competition (POTY) award ceremony will also take place.

This years exhibition will show the diverse range of styles and creativity of their members and the visitor will see a wide diversity of images from flora to fauna, local landmarks in all seasons, travel, landscapes, seascapes, local sports and much more including both traditional and newer digital art forms. Also on display will be award winning prints from competitions during 2018 & 2019 seasons in which Kilkenny Photographic Society entered both nationally and internationally. The Exhibition is intended to appeal to a wide audience, members of the public, organisations, tourists and people with an interest in the arts, culture and especially photography. The exhibition reflects the hard work and dedication of Kilkenny Photographic Society members and we are delighted that many of our new members who have joined recently are featuring for the first time in our annual Exhibition.

During the 2018 and 2019 seasons no less than eight of their members received distinctions from the Irish Photographic Federation. Congratulations to Karen O’Hara FIPF, Andrew Magan AIPF, Denis O’Reilly AIPF, Derville Conroy AIPF, Bernie Kelly LIPF, David Kelly LIPF, Moira Fulton LIPF, and Michael Joseph LIPF. Their distinction panels will be on display during our exhibition. Biodiversity Photographer Of The Year 2019 Suzanne Behan will also have some of her winning images on display.