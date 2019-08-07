When are the Leaving Cert results? What you need to know

It's that time of year again. Local students have only a few days to go before they receive their Leaving Certificate results.

Here's what you need to know:

The results will be issued on Tuesday, August 13 and will be available on line from 10am that day. Round One of CAO offers will then issue later in the week, on Thursday, August 15.

Meanwhile, a phone helpline staffed by qualified guidance counsellors will be in operation on results day for students receiving their exam results.

The day and CAO offers time can be a fraught time for many students and their families. The National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCpp) Helpline 2019 offers free and confidential support.

The Helpline is staffed by qualified, professional and very experienced guidance counsellors who will deliver one to one advice over the coming week as the results are released and the CAO offers issued. These guidance counsellors are members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC). To speak to a guidance counsellor call 1800 265 165.