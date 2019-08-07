Get behind Kilkenny's hurling heroes on corporate night

While the Under-20s are out of All Ireland action, Kilkenny’s minor and senior hurlers face into finals yet again.

That means the county faces into fundraising, part of which includes the Corporate Night which takes place this Thursday at Cillin Hill. Tickets cost €90 for the event which has Aidan O’Brien as the guest speaker while there’ll be an interview with managers Richie Mulrooney and Brian Cody.

The Drive for Liam Radio Quiz then takes place next Tuesday night. Questions will be called live on KCLR96fm from 8pm and can be answered at a multitude of participating outlets. Prizes include match day tickets and banquet passes while the raffle winner can expect a city break in the USA.​