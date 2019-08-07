Kilkenny Abbey Quarter plan 'written on paper, not stone'

The Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council has said that the masterplan guiding the development of the Abbey Quarter site was ‘written on paper, not stone’ and should be reviewed every four or five years to ensure it is up-to-date and fit for purpose.

Colette Byrne was speaking at the launch of the Brewhouse project on Thursday, where she thanked local councillors for making difficult decisions to ensure the project could proceed.

“They know themselves how difficult some of them were, in difficult challenging circumstances,” she said.

“Those who were brave enough to support this ambitious project from day one, thank you very much to the elected members. I think without them, it wouldn’t have happened at all.”

Ms Byrne also thanked all the staff who had worked on it in the seven years since 2012, and in particular, the site’s senior engineer Tony Lauhoff. She said in ten years’ time, the Abbey Quarter would be a bustling place, home to commerce and people ‘as alive at eight in the evening as it is at eight in the morning’.

“There are two things sacred in Kilkenny — one is the hurling bit, and the other is the heritage bit,” she said.

“As we redevelop this site, we will respect the past — our history and heritage — and develop the Abbey Quarter as a place where Kilkenny City, Ireland’s Medieval city, meets modern.”

Vision

Chair of the Abbey Quarter Partnership Billy Murphy praised the council for its vision in purchasing the site, and adopting the masterplan for it. He said that in time, the project would deliver 60,000sqm of buildings and public realm.

“Kilkenny County Council is responsible for the delivery of the public realm,” he said.

“It will remain in public ownership and will in time form part of the network of streets, lanes, squares, and riverside walks, at the heart of our Medieval city, linking the old with the new.

“These public spaces will be used and loved by the people of Kilkenny and visitors alike, and in time will become the backdrop for many of our outdoor festivals.”