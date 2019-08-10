My Kilkenny Life: Deirdre Damasceno Wall

Deirdre is a store manager in Petmania, Kilkenny. Originally from Walkin Street, she lives in Callan.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

My idea of a perfect weekend would be a clean house that I didn’t have to clean but one where I could have family and friends around. Enjoying ourselves with food, chats and entertainment provided by my young nieces. We had a BBQ in my parents recently to celebrate my Mam’s birthday, she knew nothing about it until my five-year-old niece spilled the beans. It’s a rarity when we all come over at the same time, the same weekend. So definitely a clean house, dogs walked and seeing my family and friends. I prefer to entertain at home because we have a four-year-old boy.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

I’m not a huge hurling fan and I’ll be shot for saying that but Brian Cody is the one person no matter what side of the fence you land with hurling, has brought Kilkenny together. We all take great pride when those lads get out on the field, win, lose or draw, we as a county are very proud of the achievements that Brian has done for Kilkenny.

What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

Sitting on a mechanical horse in Woolworths while my Mam was packing the shopping. I must have only been about three. I remember very clearly starting primary school with Mrs Brennan in the Presentation Primary.

What’s your favourite part of the county - and why?

Jenkinstown Woods, nearly every early childhood memory was playing out in those woods, even as an adult I used to run in those woods. The sweat pouring off me and I could still appreciate the smell of the trees and the sounds of nature. Now I still get the same buzz going out for a walk with my son.

What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

The history of Kilkenny, it’s a living history town. There is so much to see in our county. There is still so many places that I haven’t seen yet and I only get to visit when I’m showing friends around the city and county. I haven’t seen Dunmore caves yet!

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I am looking forward to reading a book by Bennettsbridge native Tim MacGabhann called “Call Him Mine”.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I think the biggest challenges will be creating harmony. We need to figure out what Kilkenny needs for all its people, not just a select few. I would never have imagined that in 2010 when I left Kilkenny that I would be able to move back here with my wife and our son and live a normal family life. It has come a long way from those days of hatred.

If you had the power to change on thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

I would love to see a free run dog park introduced somewhere in the city or county.