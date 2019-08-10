Kilkenny and proud with Siobhan Donohoe

Galway Festival - the biggest party in Irish racing

What a week! The world renowned seven day Galway Races Summer Festival returned with a bang to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

I had the pleasure of attending Ballybrit for the Galway Plate Day and Ladies Day with himself and friends.

The sport of kings was bought to Galway by Lord St Lawrence in 1869, with 40,000 people descending on Ballybrit for a two day race meeting that August. Today, Galway is regarded as one of the world’s greatest race meetings. There is nowhere like it for atmosphere, style, entertainment, hospitality and the superb racing of course!

"We are very happy to have reached 150 years," Peter Allen, Chairperson of the Galway Race Committee told me. "Each committee over the years have shown courage with the changes they have brought along. We probably have one of the most progressive committees in the country and we are proud to carry on the tradition of the Festival."

On Wednesday for the Galway Plate, it was an honour to meet the legendary AP McCoy and his charming wife and entrepreneur Chanelle McCoy.

It was also a great pleasure to meet the great Ruby Walsh who enjoyed the few days at the races with his beautiful wife Gillian. Of course you can’t be at a world class race meeting without the legendary Mullins family who were on a winning streak. Willie Mullins retained his title of Champion Trainer in Galway again this year. Willie, Tom and Emmet Mullins trained a lot of winners while David, Danny and Patrick rode the winners home.

There was an explosion of colour and hats everywhere for Ladies Day on Thursday. Galway lady Pamela Uba won Best Dressed but the Kilkenny ladies did us proud too with lots of Kilkenny boutiques and milliners on show. Milliner Michelle Treacy was crowned a finalist for the overall Ladies Day Prize.

Michelle wore a fabulous floral dress from Mimi’s Boutique with a hat designed by her-good-self. Karen Hennessy (my sister) was a finalist in TG4’s Best Dressed Competition. She wore an ensemble (mine I may add!) from Lady Lorna Design Emporium with a hat from Irish Milliner Michele Fallon.

Olivia’s Yummy Raw Treats

I can’t bake to save my life. So how thrilled was I to come across Olivia’s Yummy Raw Treats.

Olivia is a Kilkenny-based producer of plant based, nutritious, healthy treats.

Her treats are vegan and free from gluten, wheat, dairy, sugar, yeast and soya.

She has a background in nursing and research between food and health. She creates super-healthy versions of banoffi pie, macaroons, Turkish delight, raw brownies and also cashew nut cheese cakes, energy balls, avocado mousse and lots more.

You can find her at Kilkenny Farmers’ Market on the Parade every Thursday from 9am. I advise you to get there early before her treats are all gone!

Andriana’s Sweet Valley of the Roses

Andriana Tsankova always loved perfumes and growing in Bulgaria near the Valley of Rose’s she was surrounded by natural perfumes since she was a child.

For her perfumes bring memories to life, it’s an emotion sometimes and it’s subjective, and can be something different for every person.

That’s why she tailor makes the perfect scent for you.

Valley of the Roses is situated on 26 Rose Inn Street in Kilkenny. Do pop in as the shop is so sweet and the perfumes are great value for money.

However it’s the service that Andriana and her team give that you will never forget.

She also sells versions of designer sunglasses and regularly hosts perfume workshops.

Follow her on Facebook @ValleyofRosesKilkenny.

No hay in this barn!

Hilary Hughes is a professional Boudoir Photographer. She shoots from her newly opened studio, Boudoir Barn, in Dungarvan, County Kilkenny.

Last week, she invited me along to her first ever evening wear shoot, in an abandoned cottage of all places!

The whole day was an incredible empowering experience. Hilary directs her clients in such an artistic manner making you feel really comfortable and confident.

Hilary shoots boudoir not just because it is beautiful art, but because she wants to empower as many women as possible to feel confident in their own skin. She wants women to embrace and love their bodies, in self-love, and body confidence.

There are so many reasons to do a boudoir photo shoot, before your wedding, before giving birth, for an anniversary or milestone birthday, an engagement or hen party.

But the ultimate reason is for YOU, to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new just for yourself.

Visit www.boudoirbarn.com.

Hero of the week

Jody Townend

From fracturing her spinal cord to winning glory at the Galway Festival this week - 21 year old winning jockey Jody Townend deserves Hero of the Week.

She rode the Great White Shark to victory on the opening day of 2019 Summer Festival at Galway Racecourse.

“I can’t believe it - what a buzz,” she said. “It’s my first winner since I came back from injury.

“I broke my T12 vertebrae and I had to get six screws and two rods put in. I was supposed to be back around February, but it got infected and the infection got into my spine so all the metal had to be taken out. I was nine months on the sidelines.”

Check out my full interview with Jody in next week’s Kilkenny People.