Stellar lineup of events at Kilkenny Castle for Heritage Week

Kilkenny Castle has a packed and diverse line up for this year’s Heritage Week, which runs from August 17 - 25.

Children will not be disappointed with a one of a kind experience. On Tuesday, August 20, the School of Irish Archaeology will bring history to life with seven Big Dig Workshops. This hands-on experience will offer children the unique opportunity to discover what it is like to be an archaeologist (limited availability of tickets on the day at the event).

On August 24 and 25, a series of free talks will take place in the Parade Tower covering a wide range of fascinating subjects.

On Saturday, the programme will include “The History of Cricket in Kilkenny”, a lecture on this once popular pastime by author Michael O’Dwyer followed by “Wild Irish Girl, the Life of Sydney Owennson”, a discussion on the reworking’s of the novel after the Act of Union and finally “The Butlers of La Rochelle” will explore the fate of this Irish merchant family in France .

The series of free talks will continue on Sunday with “The Builder, the Bishop and the Butler” an introduction to three Medieval personalities connected to the powerful Butler Family and will conclude with “Kilkenny Nursing Casualties of WWI” , a presentation on the Kilkenny nurses who participated in the First World War.

Kilkenny Castle is exploring the theme of 'Heritage Week - Pastimes /Past Times' by inviting members of the public to discover indoor and outdoor Victorian pastimes with four themed guided tours (August 21, 22, 23 and 24 at 4pm) and to participate in two fascinating sessions on the Victorian pastimes of watercolours and journal keeping (August 25 and 26, from 3pm to 5pm). These events are free but booking is essential as places are limited.

To conclude Heritage Week the admission to the castle will be free on Sunday, August 25. Visitors and locals alike are invited to view the Period Rooms with a self-guided visit or to join one of the free guided tours with our experienced guiding staff (booking required, limited availability).

For booking and queries contact Kilkenny Castle guiding team on 056 7704105 / kilkennyguides@opw.ie. For the full programme of events and for more information please see www.kilkennycastle.ie.