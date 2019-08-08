Please don't put flags or bunting on electricity poles, warns ESB

In the build up to the All-Ireland hurling and football championship fixtures, ESB Networks has issued a statement reminding members of the public of the serious risks associated with attaching flags or bunting to electricity poles.

Even coming close to these live wires is extremely hazardous and can be fatal.

"As a matter of public safety, ESB Networks are appealing to the public not to put themselves at risk of electrocution," said the statement.

In the event of a dangerous situation or emergency involving the electricity networks, phone ESB Networks’ 24 hour emergency service at 1850 372 999. Visit the ESB website for further information.