Kilkenny TD calls on Minister to engage with farmers and processors

Local TD Bobby Aylward has criticised the Minister for Agriculture saying there is nothing to prevent him engaging with farming representative organisations and the meat industry to address the growing crisis affecting the beef sector.

Deputy Aylward was commenting as the Beef Plan Movement pickets at meat factories across the country entered their second week. He called on Minister Creed to engage immediately with representatives from the beef farming organisations and the meat industry.

“It is simply not acceptable that Minister Creed continues to watch from the sidelines as the beef crisis escalates. He is taking cover under the guise that the the Government can’t directly intervene in the determination of prices paid to farmers – it’s very frustrating for the farmers on their knees at the moment," he said.

“Minister Creed is choosing to ignore the fact that it is his role to provide leadership to the sector and that he and the Government have a central role to play in addressing many of the issues being raised by farmers. He should meet with all stakeholders immediately to discuss how these can be addressed and, in particular how transparency can be brought into the beef supply chain.

“Minister Creed should also facilitate independent mediation between farmers and the processing sector to address the price issue. These pickets are the last resort for farmers who cannot get by anymore on prices at a level not seen for many years."