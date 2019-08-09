Kilkenny's Nore Valley Park forced to close two activities until further notice

Kilkenny's Nore Valley Park has become the latest victim of the ongoing struggle between Ireland's leisure businesses and the insurance industry.

The popular park and petting zoo, based at Annamult in Bennettsbridge, has announced via social media that two attractions, including an indoor 3d maze, are closed until further notice. It's because insurers no longer being willing to cover them.

"It is with regret that we have to announce that our maze and the straw bounce are now closed until further notice," said a post from the Park.

"Our insurers are no longer willing to cover it, and while we are trying our best to come to a resolution with them, it will remain closed for the foreseeable."

However, the Park, which celebrates 30 years this year, has reminded everyone that there is still plenty to do in Nore Valley, including the playground, the go-karts, tractor ride, crazy golf, and all the animals.