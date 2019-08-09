Phone scammers drop the ball and call Thomastown garda station

Phone/computer scammers will try almost anything but they got short shrift today when they ended up calling gardaí in Thomastown.

Thomastown Garda Station received the suspicious call originating from caller identity 000644246###.

"The caller stated that he was ringing on behalf of Eir and that a problem had been encountered in the recent past with an internet router in the locality," said a garda post.

"The caller wished to fix this issue but of course needed for the customer to log onto the Google browser and open up a signal strength website and consent to handing over remote access to the caller in order to remedy the issue.

"The caller was a short time later informed that he had contacted a Garda Station and strangely enough the call was disconnected!! This is a scam. Do not engage. Eir have being notified and are aware."