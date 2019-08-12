Things to do for Heritage Week in Kilkenny

The theme of this year’s National Heritage Week, which runs from August 17-25, is 'Pastimes, Past Times'.

From Callan to Coon, and Gowran to Kells, there are events taking place throughout Kilkenny, and most events are free.

Heritage Week is part of a Europe-wide initiate to raise awareness and appreciation of the heritage that surrounds us. National Heritage Week is Ireland’s most popular cultural event and in 2019 half a million people are expected to participate in over 2,200 heritage events, showing the interest that people have in their heritage.

Speaking at the launch of Kilkenny’s Heritage Week programme Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter Cleere urged the people of Kilkenny to get involved.

“We are very lucky in Kilkenny to have such a rich heritage, and we are rightly proud of it. Heritage Week is a great opportunity to celebrate this, and I encourage everyone to get to at least one Heritage Week event”.

Mayor of Kilkenny Martin Brett is also looking forward to Heritage Week.

“This is your opportunity to explore and learn more about Kilkenny’s heritage and help to conserve and preserve it for the future," he said.

To find out what’s happening in County Kilkenny and beyond, see what’s on at www.heritageweek.ie and listen in to KCLR LIVE each weekday morning during Heritage Week for interviews with event organisers from around the county. Copies of the National Heritage Week Event Brochure are also available in all Library branches and at County Hall.

“Heritage Week helps raise awareness about our heritage and gives everyone an opportunity to get involved, to learn more and have fun,” said Dearbhala Ledwidge, Heritage Officer, Kilkenny County Council.

Dearbhala also encourages people to nominate a person, community or some aspect of our hidden heritage for the National Heritage Awards - a competition run by the Heritage Council which showcases the best of National Heritage Week. Click here to find out more.

Heritage Week is co-ordinated nationally by the Heritage Council, and in Kilkenny by the Heritage Office of Kilkenny County Council. For any queries about Kilkenny’s Heritage Week programme contact Dearbhala Ledwidge, Heritage Officer, Kilkenny County Council. Tel: 056 7794925. heritage@kilkennycoco.ie.