Kilkenny Much Ado About Nothing is magic

The tongue-in-cheek, outrageously funny and wonderfully entertaining play, Much Ado About Nothing continues in the quad at Kieran's College, Kilkenny until Saturday night.

The production by Rough Magic is proving one of the highlights of this year's Kilkenny Arts Festival.

While the cast remain completely true to Shakespeare's text, they add line-dancing, techno music and improvise with incredible props to make the outdoor staging of the classic magical.

Originally set in Messina, we are transported in this modern retelling of the comedy to the deck of a deluxe mobile home where a group of friends gather for a week-long party full of cocktail-infused debauchery, bad dancing and questionable gender politics.

As the celebrations continue, two couples emerge. Claudio and Hero fall deeply and madly in love, while Benedick and Beatrice resume their altogether more quarrelsome romance. Much Ado About Nothing charts the course of these two star-crossed courtships as malicious rumour and pointed lies threaten to tear them both apart.

The acting is superb and the audience are almost on the stage, so close is the seating to the actors.

The acoustics are incredible and the setting magical so get their before the mobile home pulls out on Sunday morning.