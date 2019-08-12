Grand finale show of AKA
Inferno on the Parade, Kilkenny
Inferno show on The Parade, Kilkenny
Alternative Kilkenny Arts (AKA) will hold their free, finale show on Sunday on the Parade, Kilkenny at 7.30pm
Come join AKA to celebrate the end of a wonderful festival! For the finale event, local
bands to entertain you will be: Oisin Walshe, Elise Ramsbottom, and up and coming talent from
Kilkenny Youth Arts musicians, followed by the amazing INFERNO with their brand new show
Three of Ireland’s most skilled fire performers present their most popular production, a
show of enchanting light and shadow, skill and choreography. Outdoor family event. All ages welcome.
