Inferno on the Parade, Kilkenny

Alternative Kilkenny Arts (AKA) will hold their free, finale show on Sunday on the Parade, Kilkenny at 7.30pm

Come join AKA to celebrate the end of a wonderful festival! For the finale event, local

bands to entertain you will be: Oisin Walshe, Elise Ramsbottom, and up and coming talent from

Kilkenny Youth Arts musicians, followed by the amazing INFERNO with their brand new show



Three of Ireland’s most skilled fire performers present their most popular production, a

show of enchanting light and shadow, skill and choreography. Outdoor family event. All ages welcome.