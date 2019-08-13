Over 1,000 students in Kilkenny getting Leaving Cert results this morning

Over 1,000 students in Kilkenny are receiving their Leaving Cert results this morning.

After a summer of waiting, the day has arrived at last for 537 boys and 509 girls at local schools. From the earlier time of 10am this year, students who are not in a position to collect their results in person from their school can access them through the SEC’s new online Candidate Self-Service Portal on www.examinations.ie.

What Candidates Should Do Next

The most important piece of advice that SEC can give to candidates is to register on the Candidate Self Service Portal on www.examinations.ie if they have not already done so.

The SEC has developed the Portal (an expansion of the SEC’s Online Results Service) to support faster and more efficient services to candidates and faster communication between candidates, the SEC and schools in relation to the viewing of scripts and the appeals so that we can deliver the appeal results, three weeks earlier than last year, in the week ending September 20.

The online services available on the Candidate Self Service Portal are:

• Access to examination results;

• Access to component marks in subjects (e.g. oral marks; practical marks, etc.);

• Application to view scripts;

• View scripts online in subjects which were marked online i.e. Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, LCVP (Written component) and Politics &

Society;

• Application to appeal;

• Access to the appeal results.

The application to view scripts, the viewing of scripts marked online, the appeal application and access to results services are being provided exclusively online this year.

All of the detailed information that candidates need about the Portal registration process as well as information about accessing results online, accessing component marks, viewing scripts, and appealing results can be found in the 2019 Candidate Information Booklet which was issued before the commencement of the examinations. This booklet is

also available from https://www.examinations.ie/misc-doc/BI-CA-60294532.pdf.

As this issue date for the appeals is so much earlier than before, the deadlines for applying to view scripts and to appeal results are all much earlier as a consequence. Candidates should familiarise themselves with the key dates and deadlines this year to ensure that they do not miss out on being able to access the post-results services as the deadlines must be

strictly applied.

Candidates should adhere to the instructions provided in order to ensure that they lodge valid requests for viewing marked scripts and appealing results.

Viewing of Leaving Certificate Scripts

Candidates in the Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations are afforded an opportunity to view their own marked scripts after the initial marking process. The viewing allows candidates to satisfy themselves that the marking

scheme has been applied correctly to their work and, in addition to enhancing transparency, is designed to assist candidates in making a decision to appeal a result in one or more subjects. The SEC will provide two Viewing of Scripts services this year:

1. in schools for subjects marked on paper

2. on-line for subjects marked on-line.

The application process is the same for both services. Applications to view can only be made through the Candidate Self Service Portal between 9 am on Wednesday, August 14and 5pm on Friday, August 16.

Leaving Certificate Appeals Revised Timelines

Applications to appeal can only be made through the Candidate Self Service Portal between 5 pm, Friday, August 16 and 5pm, Thursday, August 22. In 2019 the results of the Leaving Certificate appeals will be released to students in the week ending September 20, a full three weeks earlier than the normal timeframe (Wednesday, October 10 in 2018).

Candidates need to be aware that the only opportunity that they will have to access their written examination scripts in advance of the appeal application closing date is to apply to view their script on the 20th and 21st of August. Candidates viewing scripts which were marked on paper are allowed to bring a mobile phone, tablet or digital camera with them to the viewing session in order to make a copy of their own script(s).

Admissions to Higher Education

The SEC transmits the results of all candidates electronically to the Central Applications Office (CAO). This brings about the earliest possible issue of college place offers to candidates. As part of the system changes to enable the SEC to issue the appeal results three weeks earlier this year, the CAO 1st Round offers will be available to applicants from 2pm on Thursday, August 15.