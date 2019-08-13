Kilkenny student Ellen scores an incredible eight H1's

A Lisdowney youngster has scored an exceptional eight H1's and is one of only five to receive such spectacular results.

Ellen O'Carroll who studied at Presentation Secondary School in the city was delighted with her results.

The teenager is intending to study Science at University College Dublin and hopes to specialise in Maths and Physics.

"She put in a huge effort and it paid off, she is a credit to herself, her family and her school," said delighted principal, Shane Hallahan.