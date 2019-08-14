Check out the fun and inclusive side of Volleyball on National Play Day!

Kilkenny Spartans Volleyball Club have teamed up with Kilkenny County Council to showcase the fun and inclusive side of Volleyball in Kilkenny to both children and young people, as well as adults, for "NATIONAL PLAY DAY" on Saturday August 17th at Larchfield, Kilkenny 10-6pm.

"BACK TO BASICS" is the theme of the day and this will be reflected with the open free events on show for all to try out:

1. Volleyball Coaching Session for Children Under 14

2. Volleyball Coaching Session for Adults and those Over 14 years old

(Both sessions will be 1hour, coached by current Irish Beach Volleyball Player, Benny O'Regan)

3. Open VB Courts to play on for Fun

4. Mini competitions for Spot Prizes

5. Face Painting for Kids(and Adults) Plus much, much more.

Coinciding with this, two competitions will take place that will see the creme de la creme of Irish Volleyball compete for the Top Prizes: 2v2 Single Sex and 4v4 Mixed competitions.

All proceeds on the day will go towards the financial assistance of SPARTAN VC to play club volleyball for the upcoming season, and the event is catered to get more locals involved with volleyball for the upcoming season also.