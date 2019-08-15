Kilkenny artist Eoghan O’Driscoll showcases 15 new expressionist abstracts

Eoghan O’Driscoll is one of the city’s most interesting sons - a talented poet, renowned artist, strong advocate and an incredibly nice and friendly person.

He is back at Langtons Tea Rooms as part of the AKA festival with 15 new colour-oriented expressionist abstracts.

Former Mayor and teacher at Kilkenny College, Paul Cuddihy opened the exhibition, which runs for the duration of the festival. He spoke of Eoghan’s ‘growing national reputation’ and how the Kilkenny artist has sold his work across the world - from New Zealand to New York.

Paul Cuddihy knew Eoghan through the school newspaper - The Swift Review. He commended Eoghan’s passion for speaking out on social issues such as homelessness and mental health.

Mr Cuddihy also reflected on how it was no surprise that Eoghan should be such a creative considering what a talented family he comes for. Eoghan’s uncle, the late Denis O’Driscoll is one of Ireland’s most well-known contemporary poets.

Speaking about Eoghan’s work, he said that “his paintings reflect our private doubts rather than our public faces.”

Eoghan attended Kilkenny College and studied Creative Arts at the University of Glamorgan in Wales. He travelled throughout Europe, living in France, Spain, Italy and the UK. His work has continued to develop and evolve, moving into abstract from figurative. He is best known for his ‘Faces’.

The exhibition runs until August 18.