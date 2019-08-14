Kilkenny rose 25/1 for title

Wednesday morning saw a flurry of bets coming from the areas of Donegal and Kerry for Chicago Rose Shana Pembroke to be crowned this year’s Rose of Tralee. BoyleSports were forced to slash her price from 22/1 into 7/1 initially but following further support, her price was cut into 3/1, making her the new ante post favourite.

Shana is a 24-year old student from Chicago, Illinois, currently pursuing a master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology so she can work with children with language and communication impairments. Shana loves working with children and her hobbies include singing, dancing and reading and she was also a professional child actor.

Also gaining support is Clare Rose Victoria O’Connell, born in Galway with her father from Dublin and her mother from Scotland. They decided to move to Kilrush, Co Clare where she attended Wilson’s Hospital Boarding School. The brown-haired beauty studied Business with Event Management and then went on to get a master’s degree in marketing.

Kilkenny rose, Clodagh Cassin is 25 to 1 in the betting with Boyle Sports.