Application for major work at Lower Tinnahinch Weir, Kilkenny/Carlow on the River Barrow

Waterways Ireland has applied to Kilkenny County Council for remedial repair and strengthening work to

existing weir at Lower Tinnahinch on the River Barrow.

The proposed work will incorporate a rock ramp fish pass in front of the existing weir. The fish pass will require the lowering of a section of the existing weir. A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) will be submitted

with the application at Lower Tinnahinch Weir, Brandondale, Kilkenny