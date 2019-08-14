Application for major work at Lower Tinnahinch Weir, Kilkenny Carlow on the River Barrow
Waterways Ireland has applied to Kilkenny County Council for remedial repair and strengthening work to
existing weir at Lower Tinnahinch on the River Barrow.
The proposed work will incorporate a rock ramp fish pass in front of the existing weir. The fish pass will require the lowering of a section of the existing weir. A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) will be submitted
with the application at Lower Tinnahinch Weir, Brandondale, Kilkenny
