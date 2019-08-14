Watch out for secret garden music gigs in Kilkenny this week

So many tunes floating on the breeze, it’s hard to know which one to follow.​ But if that’s your only issue this summer then you’re doing very well.​

Watch out for the secret garden music gigs which will pop up across the week at various venues offering up fifteen minutes of sublime music to help pass the early afternoon.​

Added to that this Wednesday the Festival of Irish harp gets under way.​

As part of the Marble City Sessions the Martin Hayes Quartet fill St Canice’s Cathedral at 7.30pm.​ At the same time at the Watergate Theatre Ciarán Hinds features in the second and final classical offering of The Soldier’s Tale.​

Irish country hero Daniel O’Donnell is back at Lyrath Estate Hotel from 8pm.​ Sun Collective and I Have a Tribe team up for John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre from 9pm with the weekly open trad session also taking place.​

Folk rock legend Richard Thompson has his sold-out solo acoustic session at Langton venue Set Theatre from 9.30pm. ​ While The Sofa Sessions gets a Wednesday night outing at Billy Byrne’s Bar this week featuring the Harriet Tubman Trio from 10pm.​

Thursday has more chamber music at The Black Abbey with Quatuor Mosaiques 111 from 3.30pm.​ French Croatian combo Phoenix 55 and Nathalie Stutzmann take to St Canice’s Cathedral for 7.30pm.​ Arborist and Patrick M Barrett perform at Cleere’s from 8pm.

A musical celebration of the struggle for civil rights in Ireland and America, Sounds Like Freedom, is at Set Theatre at Langton's from 10pm.​

Friday features Chamber Choir Ireland at The Black Abbey for a 3.30pm performance while the Irish Chamber Orchestra is at St Canice’s Cathedral four hours later.​

John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre hosts Seamus Fogarty from 8pm.​ The sounds of Senegal can be found from 10pm with Carlou D at Set Theatre at Langton’s. Or choose instead to enjoy Fuse and the weekly LB2 late night social club at Left Bank.​

Saturday sees Malcolm Proud take to the St Canice’s Cathedral organ at 11am.​ Musici Ireland bring Brahms music to The Black Abbey at 3.30pm.​

Pop and hip hop outfit Chasing Abbey are back from 8pm, this time at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre.​

At the same time Martin Hayes and Dennis Cahill team up at St Canice’s Cathedral.​

Find The Southern Fold at Hackett’s Bar from 9pm. The Kilkenny based alternative folk country band debuts its full-length album Bible Fear. ​

Johnny Hillman is the night’s entertainment at the Home Rule Club while catch Wooden Elephant at Set Theatre at Langton’s from 10pm with Gerry Quigley andThe Dirty Blues Band at Ryan’s Bar from 10.30pm.​

Sunday sees the Quiet Music Ensemble at The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle from 2pm.​ The Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival winds down with a special finale on The Parade from 8pm. Local bands will entertain followed by Inferno’s new show Firestorm.​

Then as things die down a little, Pegasus Nightclub will have all the hits for teens on Tuesday with the Back To School Ball kicking off at 9pm. DJ Jason Nolan leads the entertainment there.​

With all that and more advice is to take your rest when and how you can then get out and have some fun.​