'Kill Tipp' night taking place in this Kilkenny town tonight

Castlecomer always loves a good old build up to an All-Ireland final and this year's no different.

Two thirds Kilkenny band Knots Down and Out (yes, the third member's from Tipperary!) host a Kill Tipp Night at Shortall's Bar in the town this Thursday night. It's in aid of the Friends of Castlecomer Hospital and Teac Tom.

Attendees are invited to wear their county colours with prizes for best dressed. There's a super raffle planned and Kilkenny Rose Clodagh Cassin will be stopping by too.​