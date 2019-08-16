Co Kilkenny public called upon to honour outstanding care in local nursing homes

This is a call to arms to the people of Co Kilkenny! Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) is calling upon visitors to nursing homes and those living and working within them to recognise and celebrate the outstanding work being done in nursing homes in our local communities.

NHI is now welcoming nominations and applications for the NHI Care Awards 2019, in association with Homecare Medical.

There are eight private and voluntary nursing homes in Co Kilkenny providing care to 489 residents and employing around 690 people.

Now in their tenth year, the NHI Care Awards recognise and honour outstanding devotion of nursing home staff towards meeting the care needs of those entrusted in their care and enhancing their lives.

The award categories, which can be viewed at www.nhicareawards.ie, reflect the diversity and many facets of nursing home life, honouring not only outstanding staff, but also significant resident contribution to nursing homes, integration with their local community, dementia and end-of-life care. Closing date for nominations is September 6.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO stated: “The NHI Care Awards celebrate the positive role private and voluntary nursing homes fulfil in our local communities, providing ‘home-from-home’ care settings that bring great comfort, security and happiness to those who require round-the clock, specialist care. There is outstanding care being provided in Co Kilkenny nursing homes and there are inspirational people living and working within them. I would encourage any member of the public who feels that there is an individual who deserves recognition for their excellent contribution to nursing home care to nominate that individual for an NHI Care Award. The Care Awards provide an excellent opportunity in this respect to honour those who give so much back to their local communities. There are fantastic people living in nursing homes all across the country and our Resident Achievement Award seeks to recognise and honour these people. If you know of any resident in a nursing home who stands out, please nominate them for this award.”

RTÉ Presenter Marty Whelan will MC the 2019 Awards which will take place in Citywest Hotel, Dublin on November 14. Nursing home representatives will join health and older person representatives for the annual celebration of care in our communities.