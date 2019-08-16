Take a walk on the wild side for Water Heritage Day in Kilkenny

A special event, ‘Take a Walk on the Wild Side’ as part of the Woodlands for Health Programme and World Water Heritage Day, will take place at the Barrow Valley Outdoor Activities Hub in Graignamanagh on August 25 at 2.30pm.

Kilkenny Mental Health Association will be providing free transport for anyone who wishes to attend.

Join Eanna Ní Lamhna, RTE Broadcaster and renowned Ecologist for a fun filled, educational exploration of the River Barrow and Duiske River that flows through the Medieval town of Graignamanagh.

Bus travel is free and will be leaving from Kilkenny Castle on the Castle Road Sunday August 25 at 1.30pm.

Spaces are limited for further information please contact Paul Brophy Community Engagement Officer Kilkenny Mental Health Association on 087-9297083 or paulbrophykkw@gmail.com to reserve a place.